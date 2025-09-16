Business NewsMarketsBuy, Sell Or Hold: CDSL, Indus Towers, MCX, Garden Reach, Ambuja Cements — Ask Profit
Buy, Sell Or Hold: CDSL, Indus Towers, MCX, Garden Reach, Ambuja Cements — Ask Profit

Analysts also offered insights on the share price of Ambuja Cements and CDSL.

16 Sep 2025, 08:54 PM IST i
Buy, Sell Or Hold (Photo: Gemini)
Should you add shares of Indus Towers Ltd. ? Should you hold shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd. at an attractive price?

Dinesh Saney, senior research analyst, Invest4edu and Sundar Kewat of Ashika Stock Broking provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

CDSL (CMP: Rs 1,549.40)

Saney: Hold

  • Only concern is on the valuation front.

  • Book profits partially, and keep the rest of the stock.

  • Track margins on a quarterly basis.

Indus Towers (CMP: Rs 357.60)

Kewat: Sell

  • Stock is witnessing buying pressure.

  • 200-day EMA is a level to watch out.

  • Time to book losses, or accumulate at Rs 330 level.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (CMP: Rs 7,645.60)

Saney: Hold

  • No issue apart from overall valuation.

  • Stock possesses strong fundamentals.

  • Can book profits, or hold for three-four quarters.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders (CMP: Rs 7,645.60)

Kewat: Hold

  • Consolidation pattern visible in the stock's recent action.

  • Can place stoploss at Rs 2,320 level.

BSE (CMP: Rs 2,199.30)

Kewat: Buy

  • At the right level to accumulate the stock.

  • Stock is at a strong Fibonacci level with 200-day moving average acting as a strong support level.

  • The moving average is also rising, and expecting around Rs 2,500 in a month or two.

Ambuja Cements (CMP: Rs 573.65)

Kewat: Hold

  • Stock is witnessing buying pressure on the recent front.

  • 200-day moving average is again acting as a strong support level.

  • Expecting levels of Rs 605, and then Rs 625 in the nearterm.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

