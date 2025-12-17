Buy, Sell Or Hold: CDSL, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, ITC, BEL, RBL Bank, IOC — Ask Profit

Business NewsMarketsBuy, Sell Or Hold: CDSL, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, ITC, BEL, RBL Bank, IOC — Ask Profit
Analysts also offered insights on the share price of Ola Electric Mobility.

Analysts also offered insights on the share price of Ola Electric Mobility.

17 Dec 2025, 09:32 PM IST i
Tapan Doshi, research analyst at www.catapan.in, and Vaishali Parekh, vice president of technical research from Prabhudas Lilladher, provided insights on these investor queries (Buy, Sell Or Hold. Photo: Copilot)
Should you add shares of ITC Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Indian Oil Corp. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Vedanta Ltd. stock at an attractive price?

Tapan Doshi, research analyst at www.catapan.in, and Vaishali Parekh, vice president of technical research from Prabhudas Lilladher, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Central Depository Services (India) (CMP: Rs 1,477.3)

Doshi: Hold

  • Quite positive.

  • Gone down a lot, but now it is recovering.

  • Good stock to hold for two-three years.

Bajaj Finance (CMP: Rs 999.6)

Doshi: Hold

  • Optimistic on the stock.

  • Good number of sales in October-December.

  • GST rationalisation was another key trigger.

  • Next one or two quarters will be good.

  • Continue holding.

Vedanta (CMP: Rs 569.8)

Parekh: Avoid

  • Would suggest not buying.

  • Done with a target of Rs 570-580.

  • If one wants to buy, purchase near Rs 560, keep Rs 550 as stop loss.

  • Wait for the stock to move past today's high, then in all likelihood can get targets of Rs 600-620.

ITC (CMP: Rs 399.8)

Parekh: Hold

  • Has been quite a laggard.

  • Continuously holding on to support levels.

  • Support for the stock is Rs 385.

  • Look for a target of Rs 440-460 if one year is the horizon

Bharat Electronics (CMP: Rs 385.6)

Parekh: Buy On Dips, Hold

  • Overall, the defence sector has not shown any strength, it's on a corrective mode.

  • A good support is Rs 370.

  • Have seen resistance of Rs 420 on charts.

  • Is a positive bias for now.

  • New entry should be done at Rs 370 levels.

RBL Bank (CMP: Rs 296.95)

Doshi: Buy on Dips

  • Has come up a lot from the bottom, management change will bring some life in the stock.

  • Management is thinking of a credit growth of 15-18%.

  • Credit cost is going to normalise over time.

  • Have a strong capital adequacy ratio.

  • Stock has gone up a lot from recent lows.

  • Most positive things have already been discounted.

  • Buy the stock after it drops 15%.

Indian Oil Corp. (CMP: Rs 168.16)

Doshi: Hold

  • Positive on the stock.

  • Oil is around $67-62, helping their margins.

  • Don't see prices going above $70-75 for the next one and a half years.

  • Should hold it.

  • Things are positive from short-term duration.

Ola Electric Mobility (CMP: Rs 32.9)

Doshi: Avoid

  • Lot of promises from management's side.

  • Revenue is not compelling.

  • That is the problem, sales are not happening, losses are expanding.

  • Would not suggest this stock to buy from long term as well.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

