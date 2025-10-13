Buy, Sell Or Hold: Britannia Industries, L&T, UNO Minda, ONGC, SAIL — Ask Profit
Analysts also shared insights on the share price of Reliance Power.
Should you add shares of Steel Authority of India Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Oil & Natural Gas Corp. at an attractive price? Is it the right time to enter Britannia Industries Ltd.?
Saurabh Jain, equity head, research at SMC Global Securities, and Osho Krishan, chief manager-technical and derivative research at Angel One, along with Amita Vora, managing director of PL Capital Group, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Britannia Industries (CMP: Rs 5,862)
Buy: Amisha Vohra
In the business segment in particular, their innovation has been really good.
GST will enable it to keep prices steady as to pass it on.
Raw material situation is also benign.
Bottom line and volume growth will be upwards of 15%.
Larsen & Toubro (CMP: Rs 3,769.5)
Buy: Jain
Expect the industry to do well in the second half.
Last-quarter earnings were fantastic.
Good order book.
Better to go with this stock.
UNO Minda (CMP: Rs 1,233.3)
Wait And Watch: Krishan
The neckline of the breakout is seen around the zone of Rs 1,170 to Rs 1,160 in the technical perspective.
One should wait as there was a drastic fall in the counter in the last three trading centres.
There is a possibility of further dip or consolidation.
Counter is still on a very positive terrain.
Any lows towards the zone of Rs 1,170 will be a safe bet for placing orders.
If it witnesses a reversal from here, one can look for accumulating the counter above Rs 1,280 zone.
Oil & Natural Gas Corp (CMP: Rs 244.09)
Wait And Watch: Krishan
Overall, this counter has seen some traction in the recent period and has even emerged above the 200-simple moving average.
There has been a turnaround in the sentiment, there is a possibility of a positive turnover in the counter.
One should wait for further addition of counters, addition of shares.
Expect Rs 255 to be very strong resistance.
If it breaches above the zone of Rs 255, then once can look for further accumulation of the counter.
Target will be near Rs 275 to Rs 280 from a short-term point of view.
Steel Authority of India (CMP: Rs 132.51)
Hold: Jain
Bit positive on the metal side.
Believe that will see metal prices going higher next year.
Expecting metal stocks like iron and steel to perform better
Good hold from a long-term perspective.
Reliance Power (CMP: Rs 46.22)
Avoid: Jain
Don't recommend the stock due to group problems.
But still bullish on the utilities space.
Would rather recommend SJVN Ltd. or NHPC Ltd.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.