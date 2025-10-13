Buy, Sell Or Hold: Britannia Industries, L&T, UNO Minda, ONGC, SAIL — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Steel Authority of India Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Oil & Natural Gas Corp. at an attractive price? Is it the right time to enter Britannia Industries Ltd.?

Saurabh Jain, equity head, research at SMC Global Securities, and Osho Krishan, chief manager-technical and derivative research at Angel One, along with Amita Vora, managing director of PL Capital Group, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.