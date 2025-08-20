Business NewsMarketsBuy, Sell Or Hold: Belrise, Suzlon, Sula Vineyards, Garden Reach — Ask Profit
Buy, Sell Or Hold: Belrise, Suzlon, Sula Vineyards, Garden Reach — Ask Profit

Analysts also offered insights on the share prices of E2E Networks and Shilchar Technologies.

20 Aug 2025, 11:28 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Should you hold shares of Belrise Industries Ltd.? Should you add shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Sula Vineyards Ltd. at an attractive price? Is it the right time to exit Garden Reach Shipbuilders And Engineers Ltd.?

Sarvendra Srivastava, market strategist at @5wavesofficial, and G Chokkalingam, founder and managing director of Equinomics Research, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Belrise Industries (CMP: Rs 148.30)

Shrivastava: Hold

  • Stock to trend upwards from a short-term perspective

  • Good support in the region of Rs 125-130.

  • As long as the support levels are being held, one can stay put in the counter.

Suzlon Energy (CMP: Rs 59.85)

Shrivastava: Hold

  • Would suggest partially booking profits at current levels

  • Can remain invested with a certain portion of capital

Sula Vineyards (CMP: Rs 257)

Shrivastava: Hold

  • The stock is in a long, dated correction

  • Repair to take time, green shoots are present

  • Need to hold at Rs 240-Rs 250

  • Within short to medium term, the trend is down

Garden Reach Shipbuilders And Engineers (CMP: Rs 2,563.8)

Shrivastava: Hold

  • Multi-week correction at its end

  • As long as Rs 2,423 level is held, buy on dips is applicable

  • Bounces may take you to Rs 2,750 level

E2E Networks (CMP: Rs 2,305.70)

Shrivastava: Avoid

  • Stock has been lagging since 2018 but has given fantastic returns in the last two to three years

  • Remains a risky bet

  • Would suggest avoiding the stock

Shilchar Technologies (CMP: Rs 4,831.10)

Chokkalingam: Hold

  • Stock may see returns of 10% to 15% from the current price

  • At those levels, stock could be a 'sell' based on valuations.

