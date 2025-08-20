Buy, Sell Or Hold: Belrise, Suzlon, Sula Vineyards, Garden Reach — Ask Profit
Analysts also offered insights on the share prices of E2E Networks and Shilchar Technologies.
Should you hold shares of Belrise Industries Ltd.? Should you add shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Sula Vineyards Ltd. at an attractive price? Is it the right time to exit Garden Reach Shipbuilders And Engineers Ltd.?
Sarvendra Srivastava, market strategist at @5wavesofficial, and G Chokkalingam, founder and managing director of Equinomics Research, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Belrise Industries (CMP: Rs 148.30)
Shrivastava: Hold
Stock to trend upwards from a short-term perspective
Good support in the region of Rs 125-130.
As long as the support levels are being held, one can stay put in the counter.
Suzlon Energy (CMP: Rs 59.85)
Shrivastava: Hold
Would suggest partially booking profits at current levels
Can remain invested with a certain portion of capital
Sula Vineyards (CMP: Rs 257)
Shrivastava: Hold
The stock is in a long, dated correction
Repair to take time, green shoots are present
Need to hold at Rs 240-Rs 250
Within short to medium term, the trend is down
Garden Reach Shipbuilders And Engineers (CMP: Rs 2,563.8)
Shrivastava: Hold
Multi-week correction at its end
As long as Rs 2,423 level is held, buy on dips is applicable
Bounces may take you to Rs 2,750 level
E2E Networks (CMP: Rs 2,305.70)
Shrivastava: Avoid
Stock has been lagging since 2018 but has given fantastic returns in the last two to three years
Remains a risky bet
Would suggest avoiding the stock
Shilchar Technologies (CMP: Rs 4,831.10)
Chokkalingam: Hold
Stock may see returns of 10% to 15% from the current price
At those levels, stock could be a 'sell' based on valuations.