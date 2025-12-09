Business NewsMarketsBuy, Sell Or Hold: Bata India, Anant Raj, Tata Power, TMPV, REC — Ask Profit
ADVERTISEMENT

Buy, Sell Or Hold: Bata India, Anant Raj, Tata Power, TMPV, REC — Ask Profit

Analysts also provided insights on the share price of Sammaan Capital.

09 Dec 2025, 08:45 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Buy, Sell Or Hold
Buy, Sell Or Hold: Bata India, Anant Raj, Tata Power, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, REC, Sammaan Capital — Ask Profit (Photo: Gemini)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Should you add shares of Anant Raj Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Sammaan Capital Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Bata India Ltd. at an attractive price?

Tapan Doshi of Catapan.in and Swati Hotkar, associate vice president of technical research at Nirmal Bang, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Bata India (CMP: Rs 984.2)

Doshi: Hold

  • Seeing selloff for the last three months.

  • Stock has lost 17-18% gain.

  • Don't add on long positions at the current levels.

  • Wait for some more time.

  • Take long positions on dip towards Rs 900.

  • Looking for a target of Rs 1,100.

ALSO READ

Bata Struggles To Keep Pace: Revenue Misses And Weak Demand Cloud Outlook
Opinion
Bata Struggles To Keep Pace: Revenue Misses And Weak Demand Cloud Outlook
Read More

Anant Raj (CMP: Rs 504.65)

Doshi: Buy On Dips

  • Lot of positive momentum was there earlier.

  • Was not there for the past few months.

  • Margin recovery will take time.

  • Strong visibility is there but the stock is going down.

  • Add if the stock goes down 5-10%.

ALSO READ

Anant Raj Projects Rs 9,000 Crore Data Centre Revenue Annually By FY32, Says MD Amit Sarin
Opinion
Anant Raj Projects Rs 9,000 Crore Data Centre Revenue Annually By FY32, Says MD Amit Sarin
Read More

Tata Power (CMP: Rs 376.25)

Hotkar: Buy On Dips

  • Counter under selling pressure, wait for some time.

  • Already witnessing very strong support levels.

  • Almost retested those levels and saw some turnaround.

  • Add on dips near Rs 350 levels.

ALSO READ

Tata Power Commits Rs 1,527 Crore For Bhutan's 1,125 MW Hydroelectric Power Project
Opinion
Tata Power Commits Rs 1,527 Crore For Bhutan's 1,125 MW Hydroelectric Power Project
Read More

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (CMP: Rs 344.7)

Doshi: Wait And Watch

  • The stock will be struggling a lot.

  • Jaguar division not doing well, cyber-attack wiped out a lot of their profitability.

  • Wait one or two quarters.

  • Domestic front is doing better.

  • Don't average at this level, commercial vehicles are doing better.

  • Wait and watch.

ALSO READ

Tata Motors PV: HSBC Cuts Target Price Amid Fears Over JLR Business
Opinion
Tata Motors PV: HSBC Cuts Target Price Amid Fears Over JLR Business
Read More

REC (CMP: Rs 342.85)

Hotkar: Buy/Sell/Hold

  • Don't add on current levels.

  • Good level to take long positions at Rs 320 levels.

  • Crucial resistance level at Rs 360.

  • Buy on dips towards Rs 320-330 levels.

ALSO READ

MCX To REC: Most-Picked Stocks Of India's Top Small-Cap Mutual Funds
Opinion
MCX To REC: Most-Picked Stocks Of India's Top Small-Cap Mutual Funds
Read More

Sammaan Capital (CMP: Rs 141.59)

Hotkar: Hold

  • View is a bit cautious at the current levels.

  • Continuously witnessing selling pressure from Rs 190 levels to Rs 140.

  • Entering into an oversold zone.

  • Will find support Rs 125-130 levels.

  • Can average positions from there.

  • Hold, buy on dips for a fresh long position.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

ALSO READ

CCI Approves Abu Dhabi-Based IHC's $1 Billion Bid To Acquire Sammaan Capital
Opinion
CCI Approves Abu Dhabi-Based IHC's $1 Billion Bid To Acquire Sammaan Capital
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT