Buy, Sell Or Hold: Bata India, Anant Raj, Tata Power, TMPV, REC — Ask Profit
Analysts also provided insights on the share price of Sammaan Capital.
Should you add shares of Anant Raj Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Sammaan Capital Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Bata India Ltd. at an attractive price?
Tapan Doshi of Catapan.in and Swati Hotkar, associate vice president of technical research at Nirmal Bang, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Bata India (CMP: Rs 984.2)
Doshi: Hold
Seeing selloff for the last three months.
Stock has lost 17-18% gain.
Don't add on long positions at the current levels.
Wait for some more time.
Take long positions on dip towards Rs 900.
Looking for a target of Rs 1,100.
Anant Raj (CMP: Rs 504.65)
Doshi: Buy On Dips
Lot of positive momentum was there earlier.
Was not there for the past few months.
Margin recovery will take time.
Strong visibility is there but the stock is going down.
Add if the stock goes down 5-10%.
Tata Power (CMP: Rs 376.25)
Hotkar: Buy On Dips
Counter under selling pressure, wait for some time.
Already witnessing very strong support levels.
Almost retested those levels and saw some turnaround.
Add on dips near Rs 350 levels.
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (CMP: Rs 344.7)
Doshi: Wait And Watch
The stock will be struggling a lot.
Jaguar division not doing well, cyber-attack wiped out a lot of their profitability.
Wait one or two quarters.
Domestic front is doing better.
Don't average at this level, commercial vehicles are doing better.
Wait and watch.
REC (CMP: Rs 342.85)
Hotkar: Buy/Sell/Hold
Don't add on current levels.
Good level to take long positions at Rs 320 levels.
Crucial resistance level at Rs 360.
Buy on dips towards Rs 320-330 levels.
Sammaan Capital (CMP: Rs 141.59)
Hotkar: Hold
View is a bit cautious at the current levels.
Continuously witnessing selling pressure from Rs 190 levels to Rs 140.
Entering into an oversold zone.
Will find support Rs 125-130 levels.
Can average positions from there.
Hold, buy on dips for a fresh long position.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.