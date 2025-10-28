Buy, Sell Or Hold: Bajaj Housing, REC, Varun Beverages, ITC Hotels — Ask Profit
Analysts also offered insights on the share price of International Gemmological Institute, LIC Housing Finance, HBL Engineering and Divi's Labs.
Should you add shares of Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd.? Should you hold shares of REC Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Varun Beverages Ltd. at an attractive price? Is it the right time to buy shares of LIC Housing Finance Ltd.?
Nirav Asher, head equity research analyst, Latin Manharlal Sec Pvt. Ltd. and Swati Hotkar, assistant vice president Technical Research, Nirmal Bang and provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Bajaj Housing Finance (CMP: Rs 109.01 )
Hotkar: Hold
Will not suggest taking long positions at current market price.
Stock is under selling pressure.
Trading in the pattern of lower top, low bottom formations.
View would remain cautious.
When stock nears support of Rs 100, long positions can be taken.
LIC Housing Finance (CMP: Rs 585.90 )
Asher: Sell
Exit from the stock.
Entry has been made at higher levels.
Go into better quality NBFCs like L&T Finance Holdings.
ITC Hotels (CMP: Rs 219.93)
Asher: Hold
As far as the hotel sector is concerned a lot of positive development has been factored into the valuations.
Better to wait for the next three years.
Hold on to the stock.
IGI (CMP: Rs 337.85)
Hotkar: Hold
Stock is under pressure.
Trading in the lower tops-lower bottom formation.
On downside it has a very crucial support in the range of Rs 325- Rs 320 levels.
Positive momentum can be seen only if it gives breakout of Rs 345 levels on closing basis.
Short term view is cautious.
Keep stoploss of Rs 325 and hold for long positions.
Exit on ever rise to Rs 390 levels.
Divi's Labs (CMP: Rs 6,438.50)
Hotkar: Sell
Book your profits at current market price.
Counter is under selling pressure for the last four to five trading sessions.
Will get opportunity to take long positions near Rs 6,200-Rs 6,250 levels which is the support zone.
HBL Engineering (CMP: Rs 1,001.70 )
Asher: Hold
Pioneer in anti collision equipment for railways.
Expected to double their revenues to Rs 3,000 crore from Rs 1,500 crore.
Market has factored in these developments.
Stock has doubled in last six to seven months.
Advisable to book profits partially.
Hold on balanced positions.
REC (CMP: Rs 368.95 )
Asher: Sell
Excellent pedigree, but the stocks are slow movers.
Other PSUs have been doing quite well.
Shift to a better quality PSU bank or PSU metal counter.
Varun Beverages (CMP: Rs 454.15)
Asher: Sell
Better course of action would be to exit the counter.
Rank disappointment.
Stock under pressure.
Lot of competition, company is struggling with growth.
Valuations have been stiff.
Could consider Jyoti Laboratories Ltd.
ALSO READ
Varun Beverages Quarterly Results: Date, Earnings Call Details, Share Price History And More
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises viewers and readers to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.