Buy, Sell Or Hold: Bajaj Finserv, Hinduja Global, Vedanta, Power Grid, Piramal Pharma — Ask Profit

Analysts also offered insights on share prices of Bajaj Housing Finance and GMR Power.

04 Sep 2025, 06:00 AM IST i
Should you add shares of Bajaj Finserv Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Piramal Pharma Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Power Grid Corporation at an attractive price? Is it the right time to exit Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd.?

G Chokkalingam from Equinomics Research and market strategist Sarvendra Srivastava provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Bajaj Finserv (CMP: Rs 1,966.3)

G Chokkalingam: Hold

  • Hold for beyond two-three years.

  • Company does not disappoint in the longer period.

  • Good stock to buy and hold for long-term investors.

Hinduja Global Solutions (CMP: Rs 523.4)

G Chokkalingam: Hold

  • Fundamentally looks good to hold.

  • Might take much longer.

  • Right now, going through a little difficulty.

  • Hold for medium to long term.

Vedanta (CMP: Rs 439.4)

G Chokkalingam: Sell

  • Not bullish on the counter.

  • Oil segment to have major stress.

  • Will go down further.

Power Grid (CMP: Rs 286)

G Chokkalingam: Buy

  • The stock price has corrected a lot.

  • PE ratio has sunk to around 17.

  • Valuation comfort is there.

  • Historically, it has been a growth stock in the longer period.

Piramal Pharma (CMP: Rs 201.2)

Sarvendra Srivastava: Hold

  • Wait for a good monthly close.

  • Hold whatever you are holding.

Bajaj Housing Finance (CMP: Rs 113.3)

G Chokkalingam: Sell

  • Entire NBFC will have stress this year.

  • Strict competition between banks and housing finance companies.

GMR Power (CMP: Rs 111.65)

G Chokkalingam: Hold

  • Power business might turn around.

  • Buy on marginal decline.

  • Can get 15-20% within a year's time within normal market condition.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

