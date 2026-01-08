Buy, Sell Or Hold: Bajaj Auto, TCS, Infosys, SBI, Natco Pharma, LIC, Spicejet — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Infosys Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Vodafone Idea Ltd. stock at an attractive price?

G Chokkalingam, managing director of Equinomics Research, and Kush Bohra, founder of KushBohra.com, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.