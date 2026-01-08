Buy, Sell Or Hold: Bajaj Auto, TCS, Infosys, SBI, Natco Pharma, LIC, Spicejet — Ask Profit
Analysts also offered insights on the share price of Vodafone Idea.
Should you add shares of Infosys Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Vodafone Idea Ltd. stock at an attractive price?
G Chokkalingam, managing director of Equinomics Research, and Kush Bohra, founder of KushBohra.com, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Bajaj Auto (CMP: Rs 9,760.5)
Bohra: Hold
A good buy, and a good hold even now.
Stock has got a good run.
Keep a stoploss of Rs 9,450.
Stock has potential to move up to Rs 10,200-10,700 levels.
Tata Consultancy Services (CMP: Rs 3,203.9)
Bohra: Wait And Watch
Stocks had a good run for the 200-day moving average.
Not a big fan of results-based trading.
Let the results play out, see how the stock reacts, then get in again.
Immediate support zones at Rs 2,900 and Rs 2,950.
Risk-reward perspective favourable from medium term.
Infosys (CMP: Rs 1,613.3)
Chokkalingam: Buy
It is good to even buy now.
Till the US trade deal is signed, the rupee likely to come under pressure.
Buy the stock under the current price.
State Bank of India (CMP: Rs 998)
Chokkalingam: Hold
Have a target price of Rs 1,000 on it, played out.
Great stock for long-term holding of two years.
No short-term gains.
Wait for corrections to average out.
Natco Pharma (CMP: Rs 909.7)
Bohra: Hold
Continue to hold.
Add more.
Stock can cross Rs 1,500-odd levels this year.
Life Insurance Corp. (CMP: Rs 837.8)
Chokkalingam: Buy
Buy the stock.
Accumulate the shares on decline on stock price.
Spicejet (CMP: Rs 31.7)
Bohra: Sell
Never been a big fan of the stock.
Completely avoid the stock.
If you have the stock, exit it.
Consider IndiGo instead.
Vodafone Idea (CMP: Rs 11.5)
Bohra: Hold
Not a stock that is very high on the purchase list.
Stock is in an upward rising channel.
Hold with a trailing stoploss at the Rs 10.80 zone.
Keep booking profits regularly if the stock hits Rs 12.25 and Rs 13.10 levels.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.