Buy, Sell Or Hold: Bajaj Auto, Pitti Engineering, IRCTC, Paras Defence, Ambuja Cements — Ask Profit
Analysts also offered insights on the share price of Coal India.
Should you add shares of Bajaj Auto Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Coal India Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd. at an attractive price? Is it the right time to buy Ambuja Cements Ltd.?
Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, assistant vice president–research & advisory at Master Capital Services Ltd, and market expert Mahesh Ojha provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Bajaj Auto (CMP: Rs 9,031.4)
Vishnu Kant Upadhyay: Buy
Prices are rebounding
Prices are looking towards Rs 10,000
Pitti Engineering (CMP: 917.4)
Mahesh M Ojha: Hold
Hold for 6-12 months
Add more in any dip
Vishnu Kant Upadhyay: Hold
Currently in a consolidation phase
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp (CMP: Rs 711.8)
Mahesh M Ojha: Hold
Seeing further upside in railway stocks
Hold with a target of Rs 790-95
Not looking for a multi-bagger return
Paras Defence and Space Technologies (CMP: 669.75)
Mahesh M Ojha: buy
It is looking quite good
Expecting prices to approach towards Rs 790
Ambuja Cements (CMP: Rs 567.3)
Vishnu Kant Upadhyay: Hold
Use 560 as stop loss
Hold your positions for now
Coal India (CMP: Rs 379.95)
Vishnu Kant Upadhyay: Sell
Failed to hold on to gains
Not expecting much gains in the counter
Languish counter
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.