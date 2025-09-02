Buy, Sell Or Hold: Bajaj Auto, Pitti Engineering, IRCTC, Paras Defence, Ambuja Cements — Ask Profit

Business NewsMarketsBuy, Sell Or Hold: Bajaj Auto, Pitti Engineering, IRCTC, Paras Defence, Ambuja Cements — Ask Profit
Analysts also offered insights on the share price of Coal India.

02 Sep 2025, 09:49 PM IST i
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Should you add shares of Bajaj Auto Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Coal India Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd. at an attractive price? Is it the right time to buy Ambuja Cements Ltd.?

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, assistant vice president–research & advisory at Master Capital Services Ltd, and market expert Mahesh Ojha provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Bajaj Auto (CMP: Rs 9,031.4)

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay: Buy

  • Prices are rebounding

  • Prices are looking towards Rs 10,000

Pitti Engineering (CMP: 917.4)

Mahesh M Ojha: Hold

  • Hold for 6-12 months

  • Add more in any dip

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay: Hold

  • Currently in a consolidation phase

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp (CMP: Rs 711.8)

Mahesh M Ojha: Hold

  • Seeing further upside in railway stocks

  • Hold with a target of Rs 790-95

  • Not looking for a multi-bagger return

Paras Defence and Space Technologies (CMP: 669.75)

Mahesh M Ojha: buy

  • It is looking quite good

  • Expecting prices to approach towards Rs 790

Ambuja Cements (CMP: Rs 567.3)

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay: Hold

  • Use 560 as stop loss

  • Hold your positions for now

Coal India (CMP: Rs 379.95)

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay: Sell

  • Failed to hold on to gains

  • Not expecting much gains in the counter

  • Languish counter

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

