Buy, Sell Or Hold: Bajaj Auto, L&T, RIL, Allied Blenders, Inox Wind — Ask Profit
Analysts also offered insights on the share price of Transformers and Rectifiers (India).
Should you add shares of Larsen & Toubro Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Reliance Industries Ltd. at an attractive price?
Shahina Mukadam, an independent market expert, and Kush Bohra, founder of Kushbohra.com, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Bajaj Auto (CMP: Rs 8,979.5)
Bohra: Hold
Stock is consolidating, seeing a very clear triangle-pattern formation on this one.
Price is mildly negative; there is an attempt to move higher.
Given the kind of recovery seen in the stock and markets, continue to hold.
Stoploss at Rs 8,750, which is also support.
Could see some profit as well.
Larsen & Toubro (CMP: Rs 4,035.1)
Mukadam/Bohra: Buy/Sell/Hold
Should continue holding on to this.
Trying to break Rs 1,450-odd limits.
Stock is consolidating with medium bias.
Might have to have some levels.
Keep stoploss at Rs 3,950 mark once you enter.
Stock may reach Rs 4,150 levels soon.
Reliance Industries (CMP: Rs 1,549.1)
Bohra: Hold
Hold the stock.
Would suggest stoploss at Rs 1,500 mark.
Allied Blenders And Distillers (CMP: Rs 650)
Mukadam: Buy
Valuations are attractive.
One can invest in it on current levels with a two-to-three-year horizon.
Transformers And Rectifiers (India) (CMP: Rs 312.9)
Bohra: Buy
Looks like a very attractive buy from a technical standpoint and a risk reward standpoint.
The long-term support for the stock was Rs 280.
There has been a steady uptick, volumes have picked up.
Get into it with a small quantity.
Keep a tight stoploss at Rs 285 mark.
Inox Wind (CMP: Rs 138.08)
Mukadam: Hold
Came out with good numbers.
Good order book on hand.
Likely to put in a huge new capacity.
At current levels, one continue to hold.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.