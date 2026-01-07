Business NewsMarketsBuy, Sell Or Hold: Asian Paints, Laurus Labs, Paras Defence, Kalyan Jewellers, Ashok Leyland — Ask Profit
ADVERTISEMENT

Buy, Sell Or Hold: Asian Paints, Laurus Labs, Paras Defence, Kalyan Jewellers, Ashok Leyland — Ask Profit

Analysts also offered insights on the share price of Transformers and Rectifiers India.

07 Jan 2026, 09:09 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Buy, Sell Or Hold
Avinash Gorakshakar of Profitmart Securities and Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking provided insights on these investor queries (Photo: Copilot)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Should you add shares of Asian Paints Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Ashok Leyland Ltd. stock at an attractive price?

Avinash Gorakshakar, director of research at Profitmart Securities, and Ajit Mishra, senior vice president of research at Religare Broking, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Asian Paints (CMP: Rs 2,809.4)

Gorakshakar: Hold

  • Hold the stock.

  • Macro tailwinds have been positive.

  • Prices are soft.

  • Rural demands are expected to be good.

  • Prospects look better than earlier.

ALSO READ

Asian Paints Up Nearly 25% Since October; UBS Upgrades Stock To 'Neutral' — Check Target Price
Opinion
Asian Paints Up Nearly 25% Since October; UBS Upgrades Stock To 'Neutral' — Check Target Price
Read More

Laurus Labs (CMP: Rs 1,128.5)

Mishra: Buy

  • Maintain stop loss at Rs 1,100.

  • Buy the stock; looks promising.

  • Consider going long at current levels.

  • Immediate targets at Rs 1,190–1,200.

ALSO READ

Laurus Labs, Biocon, Rubicon Lead Motilal Oswal’s Top Picks As Q3 Healthcare Outlook Brightens — Check Details
Opinion
Laurus Labs, Biocon, Rubicon Lead Motilal Oswal’s Top Picks As Q3 Healthcare Outlook Brightens — Check Details
Read More

Paras Defence and Space Technologies (CMP: Rs 692.7)

Gorakshakar: Hold

  • Investors can hold on.

  • Operates in a very niche space.

  • Has a healthy order book.

  • Over the next 12–15 months, there can be some announcements on the defence side.

  • Hold for 8–10 months.

ALSO READ

Paras Defence— Valuation Attractive Post Correction; Nirmal Bang Projects 47% Upside On Strong Optics Pipeline
Opinion
Paras Defence— Valuation Attractive Post Correction; Nirmal Bang Projects 47% Upside On Strong Optics Pipeline
Read More

Kalyan Jewellers India (CMP: Rs 520.75)

Mishra: Buy

  • Facing consolidation, making a decisive attempt to reclaim averages.

  • Stoploss at Rs 490.

  • Accumulate at current levels.

  • Targets at Rs 580 and Rs 600.

ALSO READ

Buy, Sell Or Hold: Trent, DMart, RIL, SBI, Swiggy, Nalco, Ireda — Ask Profit
Opinion
Buy, Sell Or Hold: Trent, DMart, RIL, SBI, Swiggy, Nalco, Ireda — Ask Profit
Read More

Transformers And Rectifiers (India) (CMP: Rs 321.2)

Mishra: Hold

  • Trading at a very critical juncture.

  • Have major averages placed on long-term charts.

  • Possibly can start accumulating at current levels.

  • Stoploss should be at Rs 270.

ALSO READ

Transformers And Rectifiers Targets Rs 8,000 Crore Order Book, Expects Growth Rebound In Q3
Opinion
Transformers And Rectifiers Targets Rs 8,000 Crore Order Book, Expects Growth Rebound In Q3
Read More

Ashok Leyland (CMP: Rs 186.12)

Gorakshakar: Hold

  • Second half looks strong for the commercial vehicles sector.

  • Continue to hold.

  • Also has exposure on the defence side.

  • With the GST cuts and rate cuts, tailwinds of commercial vehicles are slowly improving.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

ALSO READ

Ashok Leyland Shares Gets Its Most Bullish Price Target Yet From Nomura — Check Potential Upside And More
Opinion
Ashok Leyland Shares Gets Its Most Bullish Price Target Yet From Nomura — Check Potential Upside And More
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT