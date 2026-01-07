Buy, Sell Or Hold: Asian Paints, Laurus Labs, Paras Defence, Kalyan Jewellers, Ashok Leyland — Ask Profit
Analysts also offered insights on the share price of Transformers and Rectifiers India.
Should you add shares of Asian Paints Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Ashok Leyland Ltd. stock at an attractive price?
Avinash Gorakshakar, director of research at Profitmart Securities, and Ajit Mishra, senior vice president of research at Religare Broking, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Asian Paints (CMP: Rs 2,809.4)
Gorakshakar: Hold
Hold the stock.
Macro tailwinds have been positive.
Prices are soft.
Rural demands are expected to be good.
Prospects look better than earlier.
Laurus Labs (CMP: Rs 1,128.5)
Mishra: Buy
Maintain stop loss at Rs 1,100.
Buy the stock; looks promising.
Consider going long at current levels.
Immediate targets at Rs 1,190–1,200.
Paras Defence and Space Technologies (CMP: Rs 692.7)
Gorakshakar: Hold
Investors can hold on.
Operates in a very niche space.
Has a healthy order book.
Over the next 12–15 months, there can be some announcements on the defence side.
Hold for 8–10 months.
Kalyan Jewellers India (CMP: Rs 520.75)
Mishra: Buy
Facing consolidation, making a decisive attempt to reclaim averages.
Stoploss at Rs 490.
Accumulate at current levels.
Targets at Rs 580 and Rs 600.
Transformers And Rectifiers (India) (CMP: Rs 321.2)
Mishra: Hold
Trading at a very critical juncture.
Have major averages placed on long-term charts.
Possibly can start accumulating at current levels.
Stoploss should be at Rs 270.
Ashok Leyland (CMP: Rs 186.12)
Gorakshakar: Hold
Second half looks strong for the commercial vehicles sector.
Continue to hold.
Also has exposure on the defence side.
With the GST cuts and rate cuts, tailwinds of commercial vehicles are slowly improving.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.