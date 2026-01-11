Buy, Sell Or Hold: Angel One, Paytm, Nesco, Max Healthcare, Jio Finance, IEX — Ask Profit

Business NewsMarketsBuy, Sell Or Hold: Angel One, Paytm, Nesco, Max Healthcare, Jio Finance, IEX — Ask Profit
Analysts also shared insights on the share price of NMDC.

11 Jan 2026, 08:00 PM IST i
Buy, Sell Or Hold: Ruchit Jain of Motilal Oswal and Sameer Dalal of Natverlal & Sons Stockbrokers provided insights on these investor queries (Photo: Copilot)
Should you add shares of Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy NMDC Ltd. stock at an attractive price?

Ruchit Jain, vice president of equity research at Motilal Oswal, and Sameer Dalal of Natverlal & Sons Stockbrokers provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Angel One (CMP: Rs 2,333.4)

Sameer Dalal: Sell

  • Profitability can decline if volatility decreases in the market.

  • Turnover will go down.

One 97 Communications (CMP: Rs 1,288.65)

Ruchit Jain: Hold

  • Continue to hold.

  • Overall trend positive.

  • Charts forming a higher top, higher bottom structure for the stock.

  • Consolidation due to weaker broader market trend.

Nesco (CMP: Rs 1,169.05)

Sameer Dalal: Do not buy

  • Fully priced

  • For the near time, very limited upside

  • Can hold for long time

Max Healthcare Institute (CMP: Rs 1,016.9)

Sameer Dalal: Hold, don't add more

  • For a long-term perspective, healthcare space looks promising.

  • Big scale up happening in the space.

  • Profitability will go up.

  • Hold.

  • Do not buy more.

Jio Financial Services (CMP: Rs 287.25)

Ruchit Jain: Hold, don't add more

  • Stock has been consolidating for a while.

  • Short-term trend for the stock still sideways.

  • Hold on the existing positions.

  • Avoid fresh buying.

Indian Energy Exchange (CMP: Rs 278.65)

Sameer Dalal: Buy

  • Turnover and profitability to grow exponentially.

  • Buy.

NMDC (CMP: Rs 80.55)

Sameer Dalal: Hold for short term

  • In the short term, steel prices, iron ore to remain steady.

  • Profitability to remain strong.

  • Hold on to a little bit more.

  • Do not hold for long term.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

