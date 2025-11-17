Business NewsMarketsBuy, Sell Or Hold: Alkem Lab, Kotak Mahindra, Marico, Jio Financial, IDFC First Bank, Vodafone — Ask Profit
Buy, Sell Or Hold: Alkem Lab, Kotak Mahindra, Marico, Jio Financial, IDFC First Bank, Vodafone — Ask Profit

Analysts also offered insights on the share prices of Restaurant Brands Asia and Sagility.

17 Nov 2025, 10:17 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Buy, Sell Or Hold: Alkem Laboratories, Kotak Mahindra, Marico, Jio Financial, IDFC First Bank, Restaurant Brands Asia, Sagility, Vodafone Idea
Buy, Sell Or Hold: Alkem Laboratories, Kotak Mahindra, Marico, Jio Financial, IDFC First Bank, Restaurant Brands Asia, Sagility, Vodafone Idea (Photo: Gemini)
Should you add shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd? Should you hold shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd. at an attractive price?

Saurabh Jain, equity head, research at SMC Global Securities, and Kunal Rambhia, fund manager and trading strategist at the Streets, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Alkem Laboratories (CMP: Rs 5,723)

Rambhia: Hold

  • Trend is strong and positive.

  • One can comfortably stay invested in the counter, unless the counter breaks Rs 5,200 on the lower.

  • On the upside one can expect the levels of Rs 5,900-Rs 5,950.

Kotak Mahindra Bank (CMP: Rs 2,102.9)

Jain: Buy

  • Positive view on the banking side.

  • Valuations on the comforting side.

  • Bank doing good on operational parameters.

  • Participation and gains are much higher for public sector banks.

Marico (CMP: Rs 760.7)

Jain: Hold

  • Results have been good.

  • Expect volume and value growth should be better in the second half of the financial year.

  • Hold the stock.

Jio Financial Services (CMP: Rs 312)

Rambhia: Hold

  • Overall formation on the chart looks sideways.

  • Not done much since June 25.

  • Support is 295, resistance around 325.

  • This sideways range can be kept in mind to create a position.

  • Stop Loss of Rs 290, one can initiate the position near these levels.

  • Think of exiting near Rs 320-Rs 325 levels.

  • Hold for now, reaching the higher end of the range.

IDFC First Bank (CMP: Rs 81.01)

Rambhia: Hold

  • Hold the position.

  • Trailing stop loss is Rs 78.

  • Positioning target is Rs 90-Rs 95.

  • Once the counter turns more favourable, keep trailing the stop loss.

Restaurant Brands Asia (CMP: Rs 63.49)

Jain: Wait And Watch

  • Problem is with losses on the net profit side.

  • Losses have grown.

  • View that company may still do good, because in India, culture is developing of having in restaurants.

  • Wait another quarter and wait for management guidance.

Sagility (CMP: Rs 50.88)

Rambhia: Hold

  • Very bullish on the counter.

  • Had reached previous highs since listing.

  • Trend is absolutely strong.

  • Hold with stoploss of Rs 50.

Vodafone Idea (CMP: Rs 10.93)

Rambhia: Hold

  • Advice to keep stoploss of buying level.

  • Hold with targets of Rs 13.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

