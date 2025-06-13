Buy, Sell, Or Hold: Aditya Agarwala Recommends Apollo Hospitals, Tech Mahindra

Aditya Agarwala, Head of Research and Investments at Invest4edu, has issued his latest stock recommendations for June 13. He advises investors to buy shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., and Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., providing specific target prices and stop-loss levels for each.

Agarwala recommends buying Apollo Hospitals with a target price of Rs 7,550 and a stop-loss at Rs 6,775. Apollo Hospitals is a leading healthcare provider in India, established in 1983 by Dr. Prathap C. Reddy.

The company operates a network of hospitals, pharmacies, and diagnostic centers, and is known for pioneering private healthcare in the country.

For Tech Mahindra, Agarwala suggests a buy with a target price of Rs 1,715 and a stop-loss at Rs 1,610. Tech Mahindra is an Indian multinational IT services and consulting company, founded in 1986.