Buy, Sell Or Hold: TCS, Bombay Burmah, JSW Energy, Paradeep Phosphates, Sagility India — Ask Profit

Analysts also offered insights on the share price of Infibeam Avenues.
Should you add shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Bombay Burmah Trading Corp at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of JSW Energy at an attractive price?
Akshay Bhagwat, senior vice president of derivatives research at JM Financial Services Ltd., and Rajesh Agarwal, who is the head of AUM Capital, have provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Tata Consultancy Services (CMP: Rs 3,180)
Akshay: Hold
Should hold it from a positional perspective
There has been good recovery in the last three months
Recovery and bounce back can happen in the next six months
Bombay Burmah Trading Corp (CMP: Rs 1,882)
Rajesh: Buy
The company is doing very good fundamentally
Good buy at these levels as it has corrected really well
JSW Energy (CMP: Rs 470.2)
Akshay: Sell
Technically, the trend for the stock is weak
Looking at the price action, it's been months of range-bound
Its indicating further downside
Paradeep Phosphates (CMP: Rs 156.23)
Rajesh: Hold
It's a strong company, no doubt especially after the merger
The size of the company has gone up
The company is performing very well with good monsoon
There is a focus on the rural economy and good numbers are expected
Sagility India (CMP: Rs 49.94)
Rajesh: Hold
Since its listing, the stock has done very well
Fundamentally, one can continue to hold for the next six months or more
Infibeam Avenues (CMP: Rs 18.38)
Rajesh: Sell
Not a fundamentally strong counter to keep
It has only a few good opportunities here and there
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.