Business NewsMarketsBuy, Sell Or Hold: TCS, Bombay Burmah, JSW Energy, Paradeep Phosphates, Sagility India — Ask Profit
Analysts also offered insights on the share price of Infibeam Avenues.

03 Dec 2025, 08:00 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> Buy, Sell Or Hold: TCS, Bombay Burmah, JSW Energy, Paradeep Phosphates, Sagility India — Ask Profit (Photo: Gemini)</p></div>
Should you add shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Bombay Burmah Trading Corp at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of JSW Energy at an attractive price?

Akshay Bhagwat, senior vice president of derivatives research at JM Financial Services Ltd., and Rajesh Agarwal, who is the head of AUM Capital, have provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Tata Consultancy Services (CMP: Rs 3,180)

Akshay: Hold

  • Should hold it from a positional perspective

  • There has been good recovery in the last three months

  • Recovery and bounce back can happen in the next six months

Bombay Burmah Trading Corp (CMP: Rs 1,882)

Rajesh: Buy

  • The company is doing very good fundamentally

  • Good buy at these levels as it has corrected really well

JSW Energy (CMP: Rs 470.2)

Akshay: Sell

  • Technically, the trend for the stock is weak

  • Looking at the price action, it's been months of range-bound

  • Its indicating further downside

Paradeep Phosphates (CMP: Rs 156.23)

Rajesh: Hold

  • It's a strong company, no doubt especially after the merger

  • The size of the company has gone up

  • The company is performing very well with good monsoon

  • There is a focus on the rural economy and good numbers are expected

Sagility India (CMP: Rs 49.94)

Rajesh: Hold

  • Since its listing, the stock has done very well

  • Fundamentally, one can continue to hold for the next six months or more

Infibeam Avenues (CMP: Rs 18.38)

Rajesh: Sell

  • Not a fundamentally strong counter to keep

  • It has only a few good opportunities here and there

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

