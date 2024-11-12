Buy, Sell, Or Hold: Tata Steel, Hindalco, IRCTC, Mamaearth, Jubilant FoodWorks, Hyundai India —Ask Profit
Astha Jain from Hem Securities and Swati Hotkar of Nirmal Bang offered insights on Tata Steel, Hindalco, IRCTC, and more on NDTV Profit, addressing long-term investment choices for these stocks.
Is IRCTC a good choice for a long-term outlook? Should you keep holding Jubilant Foodworks and Hindalco? Is Tata Steel's valuation sustainable?
Astha Jain, senior research analyst at Hem Securities Ltd and Swati Hotkar assistant-vice president of technical research at Nirmal Bang answered these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Jubilant Foodworks (CMP: Rs 638.50)
Jain: Hold/Buy On Dips
Same store sales growth ahead of expectations.
Stock prices to move in northward trajectory.
Price target of Rs 725 with a buy on dips strategy.
Honasa Consumer (CMP: Rs 373.10)
Jain: Hold.
Aqualogica and Derma CO branches scaling up fast.
Margins may see some sort of jump in financials.
Initial price target to be set around Rs 425 to Rs 430.
IRCTC (CMP: Rs 811.15)
Jain: Hold.
Internet ticketing business facing headwinds in past two quarters.
Expecting better performance of catering business.
Expecting bottomline CAGR growth more than 10%, topline CAGR growth of more than 5%.
Tata Steel (CMP: Rs 144.15)
Jain: Hold.
Decent second quarter results, with anticipation of volume surge.
Price target of Rs 165-170 level.
Hyundai Motor India (CMP: Rs 1,804.45)
Jain: Hold.
Not positive on passenger vehicles segment.
Might need two more quarters to show positive effects on the counter.
Optimistic in longer term, remain invested in the counter for that term.
Stock will hover in the range of Rs 1,750 to Rs 1,850 in shorter term.
KPIT Technologies (CMP: Rs 1,397.25)
Jain: Hold
Price target at Rs 1,500-1,600 level.
Sustained growth momentum within expectation line.
Management positive of achieving strong growth at around 18-22%.
Hindalco Industries (CMP: Rs 651.2)
Hotkar: Hold.
Stock has given strong rally.
Cautious short term view, positive long term horizon.
Immediate target of Rs 700-740 levels.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.