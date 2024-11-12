NDTV ProfitMarketsBuy, Sell, Or Hold: Tata Steel, Hindalco, IRCTC, Mamaearth, Jubilant FoodWorks, Hyundai India —Ask Profit
ADVERTISEMENT

Buy, Sell, Or Hold: Tata Steel, Hindalco, IRCTC, Mamaearth, Jubilant FoodWorks, Hyundai India —Ask Profit

Astha Jain from Hem Securities and Swati Hotkar of Nirmal Bang offered insights on Tata Steel, Hindalco, IRCTC, and more on NDTV Profit, addressing long-term investment choices for these stocks.

12 Nov 2024, 07:16 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Investment experts share views on Tata Steel, IRCTC, and Jubilant FoodWorks, discussing whether to buy, sell, or hold these companies in response to viewer queries. (Representative image. Photo source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Investment experts share views on Tata Steel, IRCTC, and Jubilant FoodWorks, discussing whether to buy, sell, or hold these companies in response to viewer queries. (Representative image. Photo source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

Is IRCTC a good choice for a long-term outlook? Should you keep holding Jubilant Foodworks and Hindalco? Is Tata Steel's valuation sustainable?

Astha Jain, senior research analyst at Hem Securities Ltd and Swati Hotkar assistant-vice president of technical research at Nirmal Bang answered these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Jubilant Foodworks (CMP: Rs 638.50)

Jain: Hold/Buy On Dips

  • Same store sales growth ahead of expectations.

  • Stock prices to move in northward trajectory.

  • Price target of Rs 725 with a buy on dips strategy.

ALSO READ

Jubilant FoodWorks Share Price At Over One-Month High As Analysts See Bright Spots In Q2 Results
Opinion
Jubilant FoodWorks Share Price At Over One-Month High As Analysts See Bright Spots In Q2 Results
Read More

Honasa Consumer (CMP: Rs 373.10)

Jain: Hold.

  • Aqualogica and Derma CO branches scaling up fast.

  • Margins may see some sort of jump in financials.

  • Initial price target to be set around Rs 425 to Rs 430.

ALSO READ

Mamaearth Parent Honasa Consumer Investors Sell Off Rs 1,863.88 Crore In Bulk Deal
Opinion
Mamaearth Parent Honasa Consumer Investors Sell Off Rs 1,863.88 Crore In Bulk Deal
Read More

IRCTC (CMP: Rs 811.15)

Jain: Hold.

  • Internet ticketing business facing headwinds in past two quarters.

  • Expecting better performance of catering business.

  • Expecting bottomline CAGR growth more than 10%, topline CAGR growth of more than 5%.

ALSO READ

IRCTC Ticket Reservation: Why Indian Railways Reduced Advance Booking Period To 60 Days
Opinion
IRCTC Ticket Reservation: Why Indian Railways Reduced Advance Booking Period To 60 Days
Read More

Tata Steel (CMP: Rs 144.15)

Jain: Hold.

  • Decent second quarter results, with anticipation of volume surge.

  • Price target of Rs 165-170 level.

ALSO READ

Tata Steel To JSW Steel: Over Half Of Nifty Metal Companies See Earnings Downgrades For FY25
Opinion
Tata Steel To JSW Steel: Over Half Of Nifty Metal Companies See Earnings Downgrades For FY25
Read More

Hyundai Motor India (CMP: Rs 1,804.45)

Jain: Hold.

  • Not positive on passenger vehicles segment.

  • Might need two more quarters to show positive effects on the counter.

  • Optimistic in longer term, remain invested in the counter for that term.

  • Stock will hover in the range of Rs 1,750 to Rs 1,850 in shorter term.

KPIT Technologies (CMP: Rs 1,397.25)

Jain: Hold

  • Price target at Rs 1,500-1,600 level.

  • Sustained growth momentum within expectation line.

  • Management positive of achieving strong growth at around 18-22%.

ALSO READ

Buy, Sell, Or Hold: Infosys, RIL, Asian Paints, Canara Bank, Zydus Life—Ask Profit
Opinion
Buy, Sell, Or Hold: Infosys, RIL, Asian Paints, Canara Bank, Zydus Life—Ask Profit
Read More

Hindalco Industries (CMP: Rs 651.2)

Hotkar: Hold.

  • Stock has given strong rally.

  • Cautious short term view, positive long term horizon.

  • Immediate target of Rs 700-740 levels.

ALSO READ

Nifty Closes At Over Four–Month Low, Sensex Falls; HDFC Bank, SBI Top Losers: Market Wrap 
Opinion
Nifty Closes At Over Four–Month Low, Sensex Falls; HDFC Bank, SBI Top Losers: Market Wrap 
Read More

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT