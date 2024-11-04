Buy, Sell, Or Hold: Tata Motors, Nestle India, HDFC Life, Premiere Energies
Rajesh Palviya from Axis Securities and Lancelot D Cunha of ValueX Wealth provided investment insights on Tata Motors, Nestle India and HDFC Lifeduring NDTV Profit’s Ask Profit show.
Is Tata Motors Ltd. at a good entry level to buy right now? Should you keep holding HDFC Life Insurance Co. and Nestle India Ltd.? Should you accumulate Premiere Energies Ltd.?
Rajesh Palviya, senior vice-president of technical and derivatives research at Axis Securities Ltd. and Lancelot D Cunha, chief investing officer of ValueX Wealth Connect LLP. answered these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
HDFC Life (CMP: Rs 710)
Palviya: Remain invested.
Projecting target to Rs 840-860.
Till the stock is holding above Rs 660–65 level, the trend will remain on the bullish side.
Tata Motors (CMP: Rs 824.2)
Palviya: Sell-on-rise strategy; Don't buy at current level.
Till the stock doesn't cross the Rs 860–870 zone, sell-on-rise can be the strategy.
Weakness in the near to short term.
Stock may correct further to Rs 750, wait for the dip to buy.
D Cunha: Wait for correction.
The stock can correct another 10–15% and wait till then for the new position.
Reliance Industries (CMP: Rs 1,298.5)
Palviya: Buy on further dip.
Stock on the weaker side, in the near to short term.
The next target will be Rs 1,250 on the downside.
Premiere Energies (CMP: Rs 1,071.4)
Palviya: Let it dip.
Any downward movement toward Rs 900 can be a good entry point.
Nestle India (CMP: Rs 1,071.4)
D Cunha: Add on current levels or at decline.
Valuations have got reasonably corrected, closer to the long-term averages.
Just a matter of time before earnings continue to grow.
One can look at adding even on declines and at the current levels.
Galaxy Surfactant (CMP: Rs 3,050)
D Cunha: Can be held for the long term.
Long term looks reasonably good and will grow with FMCG.
Zydus Life (CMP: Rs 1,003)
D Cunha: Accumulate.
US demand to remain for companies, which can provide medicines at lower cost.
From a 2–3 year horizon, reasonably good returns can be expected from this stock as both sales and earnings will grow.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.