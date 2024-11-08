Buy, Sell, Or Hold: RVNL, Hitachi Energy, RIL, TCS, L&T Finance, Star Health — Ask Profit
Natverlal & Sons Stockbrokers' Sameer Dalal and Angel One's Aamar Deo Singh shared insights on major stocks like RVNL and Hitachi Energy, suggesting whether to buy, sell, or hold.
Is Hitachi Energy a good choice for a long-term outlook? Should you keep holding RVNL Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd.? Is TCS Ltd.'s valuation sustainable?
Sameer Dalal, Natverlal & Sons Stockbrokers, and Aamar Deo Singh, Senior Vice President, Research, Angel One, answered these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
RVNL (CMP: Rs 447.95)
Dalal: Sell.
It makes sense to make money of the table.
Valuations are really high
Hitachi Energy (CMP: Rs 14,039.35)
Singh: Do not recommend buying.
The stock has seen a significant rally, and there is some sort of consolidation.
Intermediate terms of the stock that has now weakened significantly.
We could see the stock witness chopping trading session between 12,000 and 16,000.
12,000-12,500 are the levels that one can think of for a fresh entry, not with the current levels.
RIL (CMP: Rs 1,283.75)
Dalal: Hold on to the stock; add on to it during corrections.
A little more patience for RIL. The two big triggers for the value unlocking for RIL is the listing of its subsidiaries, Jio, and the retail business, which will happen in 2025.
Till 2025, what we could see is stock consolidating till we see any movement from the management on Jio and Reliance Retail listing.
The valuations and the overall basis are very expensive, but it will take some amount of time.
L&T Finance (CMP: Rs 140.11)
Singh: I will not ask to exit at the current levels.
The stock is approaching very crucial support zones on the long term that's on the quarterly charts. The stock could witness some bouncebacks post the correction the stock has seen.
The stock needs to sustain above 130 levels.
A meaningful rally is expected once the stock starts sustaining above the 150 levels.
Star Health (CMP: Rs 481.70)
Singh: Recommended only for a short-term perspective
The trend is still down; the stock has halved by almost 50%.
There is a fair amount of buying, which is happening at these levels, so 460-470 levels on the downside are a very strong support zone.
If one wants to look at it from a short-term perspective, maybe one can.
It needs to sustain above 505-510 levels for any meaningful rally of about 8-10%.
TCS (CMP: Rs 4,147.00)
Singh: Buy
Buy TCS from a long term perspective, but not at current levels, as we can see some consolidation.
It has got very strong support at the 3,900 levels.
If we see any correction in the stock, then that could be a good level for entry.
Sterling & Wilson (CMP: Rs 566.60)
Dalal: We are actually quite positive.
With the government's support and push on renewable energy, solar companies are going to do really well.
Apart from Reliance, they also have a lot of orders coming from other companies.
As the Reliance orders start coming, you can see the order book growing, and you see the execution improving and leverage playing through.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.