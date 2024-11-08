Buy, Sell, Or Hold: RVNL, Hitachi Energy, RIL, TCS, L&T Finance, Star Health — Ask Profit

Is Hitachi Energy a good choice for a long-term outlook? Should you keep holding RVNL Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd.? Is TCS Ltd.'s valuation sustainable?

Sameer Dalal, Natverlal & Sons Stockbrokers, and Aamar Deo Singh, Senior Vice President, Research, Angel One, answered these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.