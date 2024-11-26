Buy, Sell Or Hold: NMDC, Ola Electric, Castrol India, Polycab, Railway Stocks—Ask Profit
Expert analysts shared their insights on whether investors should buy, sell, or hold shares in NMDC, Ola Electric, Castrol India, and Polycab.
Should you buy shares of NMDC at the current price? Is Castrol India Ltd., a good choice from a long-term perspective? Should you keep holding newly Ola Electric Ltd.? Is it the right time to exit Polycab Ltd., too book profit?
Astha Jain, senior research analyst at Hem Securities and Swati Hotkar, AVP-equity technical research at Nirmal Bang Securities, answered these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
NMDC (CMP: Rs 227.30)
Hotkar: Hold.
The chart looks very promising on the weekly chart as such.
On the higher side the breakout is going to be at around 240. We might see buying with volumes at any more than that level.
ADCC Info (CMP: 1550)
Jain: Remain Invested.
Results were exceptionally well, there was jump of 200% at the bottom line.
The company is set for a strong uprise in the stock prices as well.
Remain invested in the stock
Castrol India (CMP: 195.81)
Hotkar: Hold.
I would recommend a hold on the stock at the current price.
I believe downside it will take a support of 170-180 levels, and we might witness some sort of reversal form that level.
Marksans Pharma (CMP: 339.95)
Jain: Buy.
The company's results were exceptionally well, after the acquisition of Tevapharm India the company is going to perform strongly on the financial end as well.
Very good investment option
Ola Electric (CMP: 73.09)
Hotkar: Hold.
The stock has listed just 4 months back, and after listing the price has come down to 65-66 levels.
I believe we might witness some more correction in the stock, which might take the stock the levels of 60, and at some point it might witness a reverse rally as well.
I would suggest to hold on to the stock.
At the lower level, one should not exit the long position and book the profits.
Tanla Platform (CMP: 702.20)
Jain: Hold.
I would like to suggest a hold for the stock, as the investor might have a loss if they exit now.
The company's OTT platform is performing really well.
In the longer run it will be a good candidate and it will speed up soon.
Polycab (CMP: 6,794)
Jain: Hold.
The fundamentals and results are really good.
Their wire and cables business performed really well
Now, with a pickup in the government spending- this will give a boost to the company's performer.
The share price is yet to go up from here, so stay invested in the company.