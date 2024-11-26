Buy, Sell Or Hold: NMDC, Ola Electric, Castrol India, Polycab, Railway Stocks—Ask Profit

Should you buy shares of NMDC at the current price? Is Castrol India Ltd., a good choice from a long-term perspective? Should you keep holding newly Ola Electric Ltd.? Is it the right time to exit Polycab Ltd., too book profit?

Astha Jain, senior research analyst at Hem Securities and Swati Hotkar, AVP-equity technical research at Nirmal Bang Securities, answered these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.