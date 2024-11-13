Buy, Sell, Or Hold: Hyundai Motor, Suzlon, REC, HDFC Bank, SJVN, Dabur, Tata Steel—Ask Profit
Saurabh Jain from SMC Global Securities and Akshay Bhagwat of JM Financial Services offered insights on IREDA, SJVN and Suzlon Energy, as they recommended stocks to buy, sell and hold.
Is Reliance Industries Ltd. a good choice for a long-term outlook? Should you keep holding HDFC Bank Ltd. and Tata Steel Ltd.? Is the valuation of Jio Financial Services Ltd. sustainable?
Saurabh Jain, assistant vice president of research (retail equities) at SMC Global Securities Ltd. and Akshay B Bhagwat, senior vice president of derivatives research at JM Financial Services answered these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Hyundai Motor India (CMP: Rs 1,739.95)
Jain: Avoid
Automobile industry struggling with sales.
Demand pressure to remain for some more time.
Avoid all automobile stocks for some time.
Reliance Industries (CMP: Rs 1,252.05)
Jain: Hold
Anticipated listing timeline of Jio and retail business not announced in annual general meeting.
Starlink may enter Indian market and disrupt pricing.
Market pricing due for correction.
Verticals expected to grow, stay put for long-term.
REC (CMP: Rs 508.45)
Jain: Sell (On Short Term)
Short term price support zone seen at Rs 490-500.
No major sell signal on long term perspective.
Suzlon (CMP: Rs 54.49)
Bhagwat: Sell (On short term)
Support seen in the range of Rs 47 to Rs 50.
Better to take an exit if traded on short term.
SJVN (CMP : Rs 104.19)
Jain: Buy (On long term)
Hydropower stocks, particularly those with expansion plans, are good to buy with comfortable valuations.
HDFC Bank (CMP: Rs 1,681.35)
Jain: Hold
After a few quarters, the bank will come back to an estimated 14-15% growth.
Should be added in the long term portfolio.
Tata Steel (CMP: Rs 139.17)
Bhagwat: Sell
Last three-month support zone of Rs 145-150 has been breached.
Stock is heading towards Rs 115-120 level.
Dabur India (CMP: Rs 510.85)
Jain: Hold
Company performs well in winter season.
Waiting for next six months will get investors their targeted price.
Bhagwat: Sell
Heading towards lower-end of Rs 488- 485 support zone.
In the support zone is breached, the stock may fall to Rs 400.
Don't see any major recovery in next five to six months.
Vodafone Idea (CMP: Rs 7.39)
Bhagwat: Sell
Price structure is negative, with no positive trigger for the stock.
Take an exit, better to invest in other telecom stocks.
Bharti Airtel is a good alternative.
Asian Paints (CMP: Rs 2,470.5)
Jain: Sell
Struggling with sales, raw material cost, margin pressure and price erosion.
Languishing in premium and decorative segments.
Better to exit, AkzoNobel is a good alternative.
Jio Finance (CMP: Rs 299.4)
Bhagwat: Buy
Some negative breakdown seen on the charts.
Breached key support level of Rs 310.
Right stock for investment for medium-to-long term.
Lucrative level to start accumulating the stock is Rs 275-Rs 290.
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (CMP: Rs 187.59)
Jain: Buy
Still has some more room on the downside.
Rs 150-Rs 160 an attractive level for buying the stock.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.