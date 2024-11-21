Buy, Sell, Or Hold: DLF, Zen Technologies, Metro Brands, GAIL, REC, RailTel —Ask Profit
Sameer Dalal of Natverlal & Sons and Kush Bohra offered insights into the future outlook of DLF, Metro Brands, and GAIL. The experts shared detailed buy, sell, and hold strategies.
Is DLF Ltd. a good choice for a long-term outlook? Should you keep holding GAIL Ltd. and Metro Brands Ltd.? Are valuations of Jyothy Labs Ltd. and Zen Technologies Ltd. sustainable?
Sameer Dalal of Natverlal & Sons Stockbrokers Pvt and Kush Bohra, founder of kushbohra.com, answered these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
PSP Projects (CMP: Rs 609.35)
Dalal: Positive
Adani Group acquisition is a big positive, especially work on the Dharavi project
The company gets good order visibility.
DLF (CMP: Rs 774.25)
Bohra: Buy.
Stock can be taken for a three-six months horizon.
Stoploss at Rs 745, with target at Rs 810.
GAIL (CMP: Rs 188.40)
Dalal: Accumulate.
Growth in city gas distribution business will increase, leading to improved utilization of exisiting pipelines.
Operational margin can see upside.
Metro Brands (CMP: Rs 2,599.95)
Dalal: Buy
Valuations look optically high because business growth has not come through.
When discretionary sales come back, valuations won't look too high.
REC (CMP: Rs 491.05)
Bohra: Hold.
Positive divergences seen and medium term selling may ease.
Stoploss of Rs 460.
RailTel Corp (CMP: Rs 364.6)
Bohra: Hold
Stock close to near-term support zone of Rs 350.
Volumes of railway stocks have been thinning on the way down, suggesting supply pressure may end.
Stoploss of Rs 350 and try to exit at Rs 400 level.
Zen Technologies (CMP: Rs 1,781.4)
Bohra: Hold.
Stock consolidating amid current market environment.
Medium-term support zone at Rs 1,600 level, with target of Rs 1,950.
Jyothy Labs (CMP: Rs 405.45)
Dalal: Hold
Valuation little pricey but growth outlook good.
Stock has corrected recently, giving a breather.
Target at Rs 460.
NTPC Green Energy (IPO)
Dalal:
Business model attractive as renewable companies have better cashflow and less operational costs.
HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, IDFC First Bank, L&T, ITC
Dalal: Buy on all.
Multiple factors include business growth visibility, competitive edge, attaractive valuations and economic growth prospects
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.