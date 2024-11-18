Buy, Sell, Or Hold: Bharat Electronics, Mankind Pharma, Mamaearth, Dr Reddy's Lab —Ask Profit
Lancelot DCunha and Brijesh Singh shared insights on major stocks like BEL and Mankind Pharma, suggesting whether to buy, sell, or hold.
Is Bharat Electronics Ltd a good choice for a long-term outlook? Should you keep holding Honasa Consumer Ltd. and Mankind Pharma Ltd.? Is Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.'s valuation sustainable?
Lancelot DCunha, chief investment officer at ValueX Wealth Connect LLP and Brijesh Singh, senior technical analyst and Opulent Investment Adviser, answered these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Bharat Electronics (CMP: Rs 278.1)
Singh: Buy
Ideal level to buy is Rs 250-260.
Next target at Rs 320.
Honasa Consumer (CMP: Rs 295.8)
DCunha: Exit at best possible price.
Expensive stocks since it is trading at 90 price-to-earnings ratio.
Focus moving to direct-to-consumer from business-to-business will be challenging.
Jyothy Labs (CMP: Rs 417.95)
DCunha: No buy call.
Pressure on earnings growth likely as as FMCG companies going through stress.
Valuation is at higher point right now.
Mankind Pharma (CMP: Rs 2,599.95)
Singh: Hold
Nine-to-ten month price target is Rs 3,100-3,200.
2,350 is strong support.
Maruti Suzuki India (CMP: Rs 11,098)
DCunha: Accumulate for long term.
Valuations have moderated from highs giving a good entry point.
Entry in EV space a big positive.
KPIT Tech (CMP: Rs 1,326.7)
Singh: Sell at current level
More downside if stock break Rs 1,290.
Trend is negative, exit at current level.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories (CMP: Rs 1,193.35)
DCunha: Hold.
Many products have been approved by the USFDA.
Pharma company order books to soar as US government puts thrust on lower medicine prices.
The company has big market in the US.
Waaree Renewable Technologies (CMP: Rs 1,466.85)
Singh: Hold
Hold with strict stoploss at Rs 1,280. If it breaks, exit.
On the higher side, the target will be Rs 2,200.
Piramal Pharma (CMP: Rs 251.95)
DCunha: Accumulate.
Long term fundamentals strong with market visibility on products.
Immediate valuations look expensive, a 10-15% correction makes entry attractive.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.