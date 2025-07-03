Buy Or Sell: Osho Krishan's Insights On Aster DM, Vedanta And Latent View

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager of Technical and Derivative Research at Angel One, has recommended three stocks for investors to consider today: Aster DM Healthcare Ltd., Vedanta Ltd., and Latent View Analytics Ltd. Below is a detailed look at each stock and its levels.

Osho Krishan suggests buying Aster DM Healthcare at the current market price, with a stop loss of Rs 578 and a target price of Rs 608. Aster DM Healthcare is a multinational healthcare provider founded by Dr. Azad Moopen in 1987. The company operates hospitals, medical centers, diagnostic centers, laboratories, and pharmacies across six GCC countries and India.

Krishan's next recommendation is Vedanta at the current market price, with a stop loss of Rs 455 and a target price of Rs 495. Vedanta is an Indian multinational mining company headquartered in Mumbai. Founded in 1979, Vedanta operates in various sectors, including zinc, crude oil, iron ore, steel, aluminum, nickel, cobalt, copper, and electric power. The company has a strong presence in India, Europe, China, the United States, and Mexico, and is known for its diversified natural resources and sustainable growth initiatives.

For Latent View Analytics, Krishan advises buying at the current market price, with a stop loss of Rs 400 and a target of Rs 455. Latent View Analytics is a leading data analytics consulting firm founded in 2006 by Venkat Viswanathan and Pramad Jandhyala.

The company specialises in providing advanced analytics and AI solutions to help businesses make data-driven decisions. With a global presence and a strong focus on digital transformation, LatentView Analytics serves Fortune 500 clients across various industries.