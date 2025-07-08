Buy Or Sell: IIFL Finance, Petronet LNG Among Aditya Agarwala's Recommendations — Check Target Price

IIFL Finance Ltd., Petronet LNG Ltd., and Cummins India Ltd. have 'buy' recommendations from Aditya Agarwala, head of research and investments at Invest4edu, on Tuesday.

Agarwala recommended buying IIFL Finance with a target price of Rs 520 and a stop loss of Rs 455. IIFL Finance is a diversified financial services company offering a range of products including home loans, gold loans, and microfinance. The company has a strong presence across India and focuses on providing financial solutions to underserved segments of the population.

For Petronet LNG, Agarwala suggests a buy with a target price of Rs 330 and a stop loss of Rs 295. Petronet LNG is one of India's leading companies in the energy sector, specialising in the import and processing of liquefied natural gas. The company operates major terminals in Kochi and Dahej.

Agarwala also recommends buying Cummins India with a target price of Rs 3,550 and a stop loss of Rs 3,350. Cummins India is a subsidiary of Cummins Inc., a global leader in the manufacturing of engines and power generation equipment. The company provides a wide range of products and services, including diesel and natural gas engines, electric power generation systems, and related technologies.