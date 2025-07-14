Buy Or Sell? Hindustan Unilever, Aavas Financiers, Balkrishna Industries On Kunal Rambhia's Radar

Stock market expert and fund manager Kunal Rambhia from The Streets has shared his top equity picks for traders looking at fresh entries this week. His recommendations include buy calls on Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Aavas Financiers Ltd., and Balkrishna Industries Ltd., each backed by defined technical levels.

Rambhia is bullish on Aavas Financiers, suggesting a buy at current levels with a stop-loss at Rs 1,975 and a target of Rs 2,200. Aavas is a housing finance company that primarily lends to low- and middle-income individuals in semi-urban and rural India.