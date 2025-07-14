Buy Or Sell? Hindustan Unilever, Aavas Financiers, Balkrishna Industries On Kunal Rambhia's Radar
Rambhia has given specific target prices and stop loss prices for theses stocks.
Stock market expert and fund manager Kunal Rambhia from The Streets has shared his top equity picks for traders looking at fresh entries this week. His recommendations include buy calls on Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Aavas Financiers Ltd., and Balkrishna Industries Ltd., each backed by defined technical levels.
Rambhia is bullish on Aavas Financiers, suggesting a buy at current levels with a stop-loss at Rs 1,975 and a target of Rs 2,200. Aavas is a housing finance company that primarily lends to low- and middle-income individuals in semi-urban and rural India.
Balkrishna Industries, a specialist tyre manufacturer in the off-highway segment, also features on Rambhia’s 'buy' list. He advised a stop-loss at Rs 2,550 and a target of Rs 2,800. Balkrishna caters to agricultural, industrial, and earthmoving vehicles and has a presence in international markets.
Rambhia’s third pick is Hindustan Unilever Ltd., India’s largest fast-moving consumer goods company. He suggests traders buy with a stop-loss at Rs 2,480 and aim for a target of Rs 2,750. HUL operates across categories such as personal care, home care, and foods and beverages. The company has consistently maintained high brand visibility and distribution reach, though margins in recent quarters have faced input cost challenges.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.