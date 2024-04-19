Buy On Dips During Market Lows As Economy Looking Strong: Emkay Global's Nirav Sheth

Investors must follow the buy-on-dips strategy during these turbulent market conditions as the macro picture of the economy is very strong. There are reasonable odds that the Iran-Israel conflict will not heat up further, but a 5–7% fall in the market will be a base case, according to Nirav Sheth, chief executive officer, institutional equities, at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.

"I am super bullish on the Indian economy, and by that definition, these are times that you want to go and buy," he told NDTV Profit's Niraj Shah in an interview on Friday.

Given the economic and political narrative in India and the macro scenario, these are very strong dynamics playing out, Sheth said. "Therefore, you need to buy equities with a horizon of three–five years."

Sheth's comments come at the time the S&P BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50 have dropped more than 4% from the peak, weighed down by global reasons. They include rising US inflation that has sparked concerns about its persistence amid ongoing economic growth, as well as escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

The current West Asia conflict is probably considerably lower in intensity than the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The current geopolitical tensions will keep a lid on the risk asset for some period, the market veteran said.

Sheth doesn't think that the markets will see a significant drawdown, saying that there needs to be a cut in the corporate earnings for the markets to go down. "You are talking about a $4.5-trillion economy, which is growing at 6.5% and earning compounding at 14–15% annually. I don't think we will see a meaningful correction."

With the current inflation projection in the US, the Federal Reserve should start cutting rates sometime from September onwards, according to Sheth.