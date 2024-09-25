Buy Calls Are Slowly Vanishing From India’s Booming Stock Market

As analysts revise their calls, more than two-third of the Nifty 200 stocks now carry a ‘hold’ recommendation, compared to an almost equal split between buy and hold a decade ago. The shift reflects a more cautious stance, even as India remains a bright spot globally despite concerns around expensive valuations. Notably, only five of the 196 stocks under review have a sell rating, little changed from 2015.

“India being a growth market, analysts would try to have a buy or hold rating rather than a sell,” said Kapoor.

Methodology: The study rates each analyst’s rating on a scale of five (buy) to one (sell) to find the average consensus rating. If the value is equal to or above four, the stock is counted a consensus buy, while an average rating of two or below considers it a consensus sell. Those falling in the middle are taken as a hold.

--With assistance from Shinjini Datta and Jane Bi.