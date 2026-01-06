Bullish On Trent, Bearish On HUL — Morgan Stanley Turns Selective In Consumer Space

Morgan Stanley has outlined a set of short-term tactical ideas across India’s consumer sector. It has flagged stocks it believes are positioned to outperform, and underperform, the broader market over the next 15 to 45 days as earnings momentum, valuation resets and input-cost trends play out.

On the positive side, the brokerage sees scope for a rebound in Trent Ltd, which has underperformed the market in recent months. The stock is down about 8% over the past three months versus a 6% rise in the Sensex.

Morgan Stanley expects 18% year-on-year growth in Trent’s fashion business in the December quarter and 17% consolidated revenue growth. After the correction, valuations at around 72x forward earnings are now closer to discretionary retail peers, leading the firm to see a high probability of near-term upside.