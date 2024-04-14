Bullish Economic Outlook Drives Rs 13,300 Crore FPI Equity Inflows In April So Far

Foreign investors have infused over Rs 13,300 crore in Indian equities in the first two weeks of the month owing to a resilient domestic economy with promising growth prospects. Going ahead, concerns over changes in India-Mauritius tax treaty will weigh on Foreign Portfolio Investor inflows in the near-term till clarity emerges on details of the new treaty, VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said.