Gold, Silver Rally Driven By FOMO, Supply Squeeze: Prices To Normalise Post-December, Says Ajay Kedia

Kedia emphasises that sentiment plays a powerful role, especially in the Indian context. The rally seen from August to the end of October was boosted by strong industrial and ETF demand, coupled with auspicious buying during festivals like Dhanteras.

"India is a price-sensitive population, but in the case of gold and silver, we have a sentimental demand. There will be FOMO to come up when prices shoot up," he added.

Looking ahead, Kedia believes the current demand surge will ease. "We don't expect the demand in October to continue but we will be normalisation," he expects. While the marriage season might provide a temporary boost, prices are expected to stabilise.

"After December, which is post the marriage season, there will be some demand before the new season starts."