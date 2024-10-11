Buffett Cuts Bank Of America Stake Below 10%, Letting Him Trade In Secret

Warren Buffett can take his time to reveal trades in Bank of America Corp. stock now that his conglomerate’s stake has been trimmed below a 10% regulatory threshold requiring rapid disclosure.

A selling spree that began in mid-July has helped his Berkshire Hathaway Inc. reap about $10.5 billion from its massive, years-long investment in the bank, whittling down the holding to 9.99% of the lender’s outstanding shares.

Through 15 rounds of disposals, US rules have required Buffett to disclose trades within a few days. But a regulatory filing Thursday shows the stake is now small enough that Buffett may provide updates quarterly — potentially leaving fellow shareholders in the dark for months if he sells further.