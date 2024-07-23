Budget Day Stocks To Watch: Bajaj Finance, HUL, ICICI Securities, Gensol Engineering And More

The Indian benchmark equity indices, the Nifty and the Sensex, closed lower for the second consecutive session on Monday as investors look forward to the Union budget 2024–25 and more corporate earnings.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 21.65 points, or 0.09%, down at 24,509.25, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 102.57 points, or 0.13%, down at 80,502.08.

Considering the Union budget outcome, wild swings can be expected on both sides where 24,200 will be considered as immediate support, while the higher side seems to be capped at 24,800, said analysts. As long as the index remains below 24,855, a sell-on-rise strategy needs to be adopted in Nifty, they said.

The Bank Nifty index opened with a gap down, remained under pressure in the first half, but later witnessed buying interest and finally settled the day on a positive note at 52,280 levels.

Bank Nifty will find strong support near the 51,800–52,000 levels. On the upside, 52,800 and 53,000 will serve as strong resistance levels, said analysts.