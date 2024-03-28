Budget To Propel Markets Further: Samir Arora

There is no need to fine-tune the view on the market in case that it will be negative, the fund manager said. "Let's just go for the budget and decide then."

The fourth-quarter results in April will not be great for information technology and regular consumer diet companies, Arora cautioned. "But the consumer sector in India is not dead."

He is overweight on the financial sector, despite the recent regulatory actions. These actions have led to a correction, but on a month-on-month basis, it has not been bad, he said. "It's good that some of these releases from the balloon have happened without disrupting the markets at a bigger level."