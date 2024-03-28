NDTV ProfitMarketsBudget To Propel Markets Further: Samir Arora
ADVERTISEMENT

Budget To Propel Markets Further: Samir Arora

Arora is overweight on the financial sector despite the recent regulatory actions.

28 Mar 2024, 04:07 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Souce: company website)</p></div>
(Souce: company website)

The "transformational budget" that is expected after the Lok Sabha election provides a bullish case for the markets, according to Helios Capital's Samir Arora.

Despite being a market with volatility, equity markets will be higher than the current level at the end of the next two to three months, the fund manager told NDTV Profit.

There is no need to fine-tune the view on the market in case that it will be negative, the fund manager said. "Let's just go for the budget and decide then."

The fourth-quarter results in April will not be great for information technology and regular consumer diet companies, Arora cautioned. "But the consumer sector in India is not dead."

He is overweight on the financial sector, despite the recent regulatory actions. These actions have led to a correction, but on a month-on-month basis, it has not been bad, he said. "It's good that some of these releases from the balloon have happened without disrupting the markets at a bigger level."

What The Interview Here

ALSO READ

Lok Sabha Elections: How Foreign Investors Navigated The Last Five Polls

Opinion
Lok Sabha Elections: How Foreign Investors Navigated The Last Five Polls
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT