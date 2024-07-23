Budget 2024: Shrimp Stocks Gain On Financing Plans

Stocks of Zeal Aqua Ltd. led the sector with a 6.13% rise, followed by Avanti Feeds Ltd. and Coastal Corp. with an advance of 4.58% and 2.91% respectively at 11:40 a.m.

Shares of Avanti Feeds surged as much as 8.7% during the day to a one-month high of Rs 670 apiece on the NSE. Coastal Corp.'s stock jumped 8.25% intraday to a three-month high of Rs 298.99 per share.

The financing for shrimp farming through Nabard will help India move towards its seafood exports target of Rs 1 lakh crore over the next two fiscals from Rs 60,500 crore last fiscal, according to Crisil.

Shrimps account for 70% of seafood exports and their financing should benefit post-harvest infrastructure and quality check measures, thereby boosting aquaculture, it said.