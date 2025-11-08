BSE Warns Investors On RRP Semiconductor’s Unusual Price Surge

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has issued a warning to investors about RRP Semiconductor Ltd after the company’s stock rose more than 12,500% in the past year amid misinformation circulating on social media.

Since April 2024, RRP Semiconductor’s share price has climbed from Rs 15 to Rs 11,784 apiece. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has advanced over 5,700%. Bloomberg data shows the company’s price-to-earnings ratio at 1,410 times, compared with 23 times for the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.

The BSE, in a notice dated Nov. 7, 2025, said investors should exercise extreme caution while trading in the company’s shares, citing misinformation and uncertainty surrounding recent developments.