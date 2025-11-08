BSE Warns Investors On RRP Semiconductor’s Unusual Price Surge
Since April 2024, RRP Semiconductor’s share price has climbed from Rs 15 to Rs 11,784 apiece.
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has issued a warning to investors about RRP Semiconductor Ltd after the company’s stock rose more than 12,500% in the past year amid misinformation circulating on social media.
Since April 2024, RRP Semiconductor’s share price has climbed from Rs 15 to Rs 11,784 apiece. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has advanced over 5,700%. Bloomberg data shows the company’s price-to-earnings ratio at 1,410 times, compared with 23 times for the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.
The BSE, in a notice dated Nov. 7, 2025, said investors should exercise extreme caution while trading in the company’s shares, citing misinformation and uncertainty surrounding recent developments.
The exchange earlier flagged an unusual price movement in the stock on Oct. 20, 2025, and referred to a clarification from the company denying any association with former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar or land allotments from the Maharashtra government.
RRP Semiconductor, formerly known as GD Trading and Agencies Ltd, informed the exchange through a letter dated Nov. 3, 2025, that it had filed a police complaint against the spread of misleading stock recommendations on social media. The company said these messages were circulated illegally and without basis.
In another filing on Nov. 5, 2025, the company said its board would consider withdrawing the preferential allotment of equity shares earlier issued to promoters and non-promoters.
The BSE said the advisory was issued in the interest of investors due to “apparent misinformation in the public domain and uncertainty attached to various events associated with the company.”