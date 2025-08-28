BSE To Introduce Pre-Open Session For Index, Stock Futures From Dec 8

BSE Ltd. will introduce a pre-open session for index and stock futures in the equity derivatives segment from Dec. 8, 2025, onwards, the exchange said in a circular on Thursday.

"Trading members are requested to note that there shall be no new changes in the ETI API or market data broadcast streams to facilitate roll-out of the said functionality," the circular said.

The BSE Enhanced Trading Interface (BSE ETI) is the high-performance trading interface designed for participants who require the highest throughput and the lowest latency.

The bourse already supports pre-open session trading in the equity segment that runs between 9:00 a.m. and 9:15 a.m.

Now the same message structures and field definitions will be applicable for pre-open trading in the equity derivatives segment.

Other modalities related to the implementation of pre-open trade in futures will be published via a separate circular, BSE said.

The exchange also said changes related to the pre-open session in the derivatives segment will be made available for testing from Oct. 6, 2025, in a test (simulation) environment.

"Members and third-party front-end trading application vendors are requested to initiate changes in their respective applications and test the same in the test environment to ensure a smooth rollout," the circular said.