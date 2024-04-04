Zydus Life, NHPC, JSW Energy Could Enter Large-Cap Universe In AMFI Rejig

Stocks which could move from large cap to midcap include Marico Industries Ltd., Berger Paints India Ltd., SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt., SRF Ltd., and Polycab India Ltd.

"The change in categorisation doesn’t lead to incremental inflows or outflow. The active mutual fund managers keep an eye on the list while taking fresh/modifying position in stocks in different category of schemes," said Abhilash Pagaria, head, Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

At current average market-cap levels, Nuvama anticipates the large-cap cut-off to be approximately around Rs 82,000 crore (versus Rs 67,000 crore as of December 2023) and the mid-cap threshold to hover around Rs 25,000 crore (versus Rs 22,000 crore as of December 2023).

Zydus Life, NHPC and Bosch are also Nuvama Alternative high conviction entrants for the MSCI May 2024 Rejig.

Listed stocks must be strictly categorised into baskets with a well-defined classification of large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks, according to Securities and Exchange Board of India. This is to ensure uniformity in the investment universe for equity mutual fund schemes.

The SEBI circular on Categorization and Rationalization of Mutual Fund Schemes defines large, mid, and small-cap stocks based on the six-month average of full market cap. The reviewed is done on half yearly basis by AMFI.