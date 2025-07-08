BSE Shares Hit Over One-Month Low As Concerns Fuel On SEBI Bar On Jane Street

BSE Ltd.'s share price hit the lowest level in one month on Tuesday as concerns continued to fuel about the impact of a bar on Jane Street Group. The Securities Exchange Board of India barred the US-based trading group from participating in any kind of market activity in Indian financial markets after accusing it of market manipulation.

Although Goldman Sachs is expecting limited impact on BSE, it has reduced the target price to Rs 2,300 from Rs 2,430 for the stock.

SEBI has also directed impounding Rs 4,844 crore from Jane Street, which the group has decided to contest in Securities Appellate Tribunal. Jane Street Group has denied allegation of the Indian markets regulator.

This is the first time SEBI has taken such an action against any foreign entity. It has also raised questions over market volumes and earnings for key market structure providers.