BSE Share Price Spikes After Strong Second Quarter Results

BSE Ltd.'s share price rose as much as 6.57% on Wednesday, a day after company posted its second quarter results for financial year 2026.

India's oldest bourse's net profit rose 3.5% in the second quarter of this financial year. The stock exchange posted a net profit of Rs 558 crore for the second quarter of the fiscal year. This compared to Rs 539 crore in the preceding quarter.

The Ebitda of the bourse saw a 10.5% uptick this quarter as it rose to Rs 691 crore this quarter compared to Rs 625 crore in the preceding quarter.

The margin saw a marginal pull-back as the Ebitda margin for this quarter stood at 64.7%, compared to 65.3% in the previous quarter.