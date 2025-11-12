BSE Share Price Spikes After Strong Second Quarter Results
The stock exchange posted a net profit of Rs 558 crore for the second quarter of the fiscal year.
BSE Ltd.'s share price rose as much as 6.57% on Wednesday, a day after company posted its second quarter results for financial year 2026.
India's oldest bourse's net profit rose 3.5% in the second quarter of this financial year. The stock exchange posted a net profit of Rs 558 crore for the second quarter of the fiscal year. This compared to Rs 539 crore in the preceding quarter.
The Ebitda of the bourse saw a 10.5% uptick this quarter as it rose to Rs 691 crore this quarter compared to Rs 625 crore in the preceding quarter.
The margin saw a marginal pull-back as the Ebitda margin for this quarter stood at 64.7%, compared to 65.3% in the previous quarter.
BSE Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 11.5% to Rs 1,068 crore versus Rs 958 crore.
Ebitda up 10.5% to Rs 691 crore versus Rs 625 crore.
Margin to 64.7% versus 65.3%.
Net Profit up 3.5% to Rs 558 crore versus Rs 539 crore.
The scrip rose as much as 6.57% to Rs 2,818 apiece. It pared gains to trade 5.87% higher at Rs 2,799 apiece, as of 10:04 a.m. This compares to a 0.60% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.
It has risen 78% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.49 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 67.78.