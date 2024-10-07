BSE Share Price Hits Life High As Arm Launches Three New Indices

BSE Ltd.'s share price extended gains to a fifth consecutive session to hit its lifetime high on Monday after its subsidiary Asia Index Pvt. announced the launch of three indices namely BSE Sensex Sixty 65:35, BSE Sensex Sixty, and BSE Power and Energy.

However, the stock fell after hitting its lifetime high, snapping its four-day winning streak.

These indices can be used for benchmarking of PMS strategies, MF schemes and fund portfolios, according to an exchange filing. They can also be used for running passive strategies such as ETFs and index funds, as well as gauging the performance of companies in the aforesaid sectors, it said.

"Investors can now access a broader spectrum of market opportunities, further enriching their investment strategies with the latest additions to BSE's suite of indices," the filing said.