BSE Revises Price Bands Of 69 Stocks With Effect From Aug 4 — Check Details
Aarey Drugs and Aayush Wellness are among the stocks whose price bands have been revised by the BSE.
BSE has revised the price band for shares of 69 companies with effect from Aug. 4. The circuit filters have been changed to 2%, 5% or 10%.
BSE uses its regular surveillance mechanism to introduce measures like revised circuit filters, which reduce the ability of the market participants to unduly influence the price of the securities.
Apart from revising the price bands, these measures include putting shares in trade-to-trade segment and enforcing special margin.
Here is a complete list of companies with their revised price bands:
Each stock on BSE has a price band within which it trades (for instance — 2%, 5%, and 10%). This is done to manage the movement in the price of the stock. The band is made more stringent in case where volatility of the stock increases.
In situations where the share price or share volume sees unusual movement, a 'special margin' is imposed to safeguard traders from losses they could suffer due to conjectures and rumours. This margin can be anywhere from 25%, 50% to 70%.