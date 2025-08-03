BSE Revises Price Bands Of 69 Stocks With Effect From Aug 4 — Check Details

BSE has revised the price band for shares of 69 companies with effect from Aug. 4. The circuit filters have been changed to 2%, 5% or 10%.

BSE uses its regular surveillance mechanism to introduce measures like revised circuit filters, which reduce the ability of the market participants to unduly influence the price of the securities.

Apart from revising the price bands, these measures include putting shares in trade-to-trade segment and enforcing special margin.

Here is a complete list of companies with their revised price bands: