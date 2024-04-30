BSE Revises Equity Derivatives Transaction Charges From May 13

The Bombay Stock Exchange has decided to revise the transaction charges for trading in the equity derivatives segment from May 13—a month after the National Stock Exchange reduced the transition charges for the equity and derivative market segments to 4% from April 1.

The BSE will levy a transaction fee of Rs 500 per crore for up to Rs 3 crore. For incremental billable monthly turnover of over Rs 3 crore and up to Rs 100 crore, it will be Rs 4,950 per crore, and for above Rs 100 crore up to Rs 750 crore, it is Rs 4,700 per crore.

The transaction charges will be Rs 4,200 and Rs 2,700 per crore for monthly turnover above Rs 750 crore and over Rs 1,500 crore, respectively.

Transaction charges for monthly turnover of over Rs 2,000 crore has been revised to Rs 2,950 per crore

The revised prices will apply on S&P BSE Sensex Options and S&P BSE Bankex Options.

The transaction charge between May 1 and May 10 will be as per the current methodology. However, for the period between May 13 and May 31, the premium turnover of these contracts will be cumulated, and the transaction charges will be charged based on the slab on the incremental turnover basis.