BSE Rejig: JFS Added To BSE Large Cap Index, Tata Tech, JSW Infra Enter Large-Mid-Cap Index

The Bombay stock exchange announced its periodic reconstitution of S&P BSE Indices on Thursday, with Jio Financial Services Ltd. being the only addition to the S&P BSE Large Cap.

Jio Financial Services, Tata Technologies Ltd., JSW Infrastructure Ltd. and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. were included in S&P BSE Large-Mid-Cap.

In the S&P BSE Mid Cap space, Tata Technologies Ltd., JSW Infrastructure Ltd., and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. were the additions.

Honasa Consumer Ltd., TVS Holding Ltd., Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Happy Forgings Ltd., Protean eGov Technologies Ltd., Cyient DLM Ltd., Yatra Online Ltd., and 51 other companies were added to the S&P BSE AllCap.

Container Corp. of India, Mphasis Ltd., and Voltas Ltd. were the exclusions from the S&P BSE MidCap Select.

Pfizer Ltd., KEC International Ltd. and Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd. were part of the exclusions from the S&P BSE SmallCap Select.

The changes in the index will be effective on March 18, according to a BSE statement.