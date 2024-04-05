BSE Puts Price Protection Mechanism In Derivatives Segment To Control Risk
The changes will be available for testing during the mock trading session on April 13 to facilitate a smooth roll-out.
BSE Ltd. will implement a Limit Price Protection mechanism in the equity derivatives segment, with effect from April 16, in order to strengthen the pre-trade risk control measures.
"With a view to strengthening the pre-trade risk control measures in equity derivatives segment, Exchange will implement LPP Mechanism with effect from Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Consequently, the Price Reasonability Check will cease to operate from the said date," the exchange said in a circular on Friday.
The features of LPP Mechanism would be as follows:
Limit price orders within the LPP range of 60% of the reference price for option contracts and 3% of reference price for future contracts shall be accepted by the trading system and orders beyond this price range would get rejected.
