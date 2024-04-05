BSE Puts Price Protection Mechanism In Derivatives Segment To Control Risk

BSE Ltd. will implement a Limit Price Protection mechanism in the equity derivatives segment, with effect from April 16, in order to strengthen the pre-trade risk control measures.

"With a view to strengthening the pre-trade risk control measures in equity derivatives segment, Exchange will implement LPP Mechanism with effect from Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Consequently, the Price Reasonability Check will cease to operate from the said date," the exchange said in a circular on Friday.

The features of LPP Mechanism would be as follows: