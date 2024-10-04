BSE Power And Energy Among Three New Indices Launched By Asia Index

Asia Index Pvt., a wholly owned arm of BSE Ltd., on Friday launched three new indices—BSE Power and Energy, BSE SENSEX Sixty 65, and BSE SENSEX Sixty.

Among them, the BSE Power and Energy is a thematic index that will measure the performance of 30 companies that are present in the BSE 500 and belong to the energy and utilities sectors.

"The index has a base value of 1,000, and the first value date is Dec. 31, 2013. The index is reconstituted semi-annually and rebalanced quarterly," a release stated.

The weight of the stocks in the index is based on their free-float market capitalisation, with the weight of each stock in the index capped at 15%. The index has a USD variant, namely BSE Power and Energy USD.