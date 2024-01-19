BSE, NSE To Hold Special Live Trading Session On January 20: Check Time And Schedule
The first session is between 9.15 am-10 am and the second is between 11.30 am-12.30 pm. Here's all you need to know
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will conduct a special live trading session on Saturday, January 20. This is part of an initiative to transition to the Disaster Recovery (DR) site.
Both exchanges will conduct two live trading sessions in the equity and F&O segments. This will be a special session with intra-day switchover from primary site to the DR site.
NSE, BSE's Special Trading Session: Schedule
The first session is between 9.15 am-10 am and the second is between 11.30 am-12.30 pm.
The day's activities will begin with a block deal window on the main website from 8:45 am to 9 am, followed by a pre-open session from 9 am to 9:08 am. Regular trading will occur from 9:15 am to 10 am, including a Call Auction Illiquid session from 9:30 am to 9:45 am.
The second special trading session at the DR site will start at 11:15 am, with normal trading resuming from 11:30 am until 12:30 pm.
What Is A Disaster Recovery Site?
In case of any emergency, like a security breach, market operations can be temporarily relocated to a disaster recovery site to ensure the continuity of normal operations.
SEBI, in its circular on March 22, 2021, prescribed a framework for business continuity plans and disaster recovery sites for stock exchanges, depositories, and clearing corporations.
With advancements in technology and improved automation of processes, it was felt that the extant framework needed to be re-examined to reduce the time period specified for moving from the primary data centre to DRS, SEBI said.