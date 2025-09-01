BSE, NSE Slap Rs 5.36 Lakh Fine Each On BHEL For Non-Compliance Of Norms

"The company is in receipt of notice dated Aug. 29, 2025, from BSE Ltd and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE), each imposing a fine of Rs 5,36,900 (inclusive of GST) for noncompliance of Regulation 17 (1) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, for the quarter ending June 2025 pertaining to composition of Board of Directors as the number of Independent Directors was less than 50% of the actual strength of the BHEL’s Board," the statement said.