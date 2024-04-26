BSE Market Cap Rises To Record Rs 404 Lakh Crore With Small Caps In Lead

The benchmark index Sensex grew 2.55% while recording a five-day winning streak, compared to a 3.7% rise in the BSE Smallcap index over four consecutive days of advances.

Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. led the gainer in the BSE Smallcap index, rising by over 14.7% after reporting a strong fourth-quarter result followed by Hitachi Energy India Ltd. with a gain of 13.7%.