BSE-Listed Companies' Market Cap Tops Rs 400 Lakh Crore

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies set a new milestone by hitting an all-time high of Rs 401.1 lakh crore on Monday, following a fresh rally in the benchmark.

The S&P BSE Sensex jumped as much as 0.7% during the day to 74,725.52. It was trading 0.67% or 496.77 points higher as of 12:27 p.m.

The market cap of BSE-listed firms had hit the Rs 300-lakh-crore mark last July.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd. and JSW Steel Ltd. were the top gainers in the day's session. Wipro Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd. and Bajaj Finance Ltd. were among the laggards.

On the BSE, 19 sectors advanced and Services fell. The BSE Auto rose the most. The broader markets also rose as the BSE MidCap was up 0.46% and the SmallCap was 0.29% higher.

(With inputs from PTI)