BSE, CDSL Shares Fall As SEBI Mulls Longer Tenure For Equity Derivatives

Capital market-linked stocks BSE Ltd. and CDSL Ltd. witnessed a selloff on Thursday after a top SEBI official said it is planning to raise tenure and maturity for equity derivatives.

SEBI Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey stated at an industry event in Mumbai that the market regulator is looking into the derivatives contract durations and will make changes after a consultative process.

Pandey said the SEBI is looking to improve tenure and maturity of equity derivative contracts and hinted that a consultation paper will come on the same. He also said that the cash market has deepened and the volume has doubled in three years.

BSE share price declined nearly 6% to trade lower at Rs 2,372.40 apiece, while CDSL share price fell over 1% to trade lower at Rs 1,575.90 as of 12:34 p.m.

Derivatives trading contributes significantly to the income of capital market institutions.